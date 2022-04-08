Standing in front of a decades-old stand of 6,500 apple trees, Vianney Pelletier is content with his family’s orchard, cider mill and dairy in northern Normandy.
Pelletier doesn’t plan to expand the current production of apple juice, ciders, Calvados and jams. He’s not even sure if he will reestablish parts of the orchard after they age past maximum production life or eventually take over the business.
“We are OK with the farm,” Pelletier recently told a Market Study Tour delegation of Illinois Farm Bureau members, staff and agribusiness representatives. “Our life is good ... we would not want to (expand) and give up the happy, the good life.”
Apart from rolling views of the French countryside and a loyal farm dog named Sheepy, life here hasn’t always been ideal. The business has had to lean on farm tours, on-farm lodging and other agritourism efforts to boost revenues.
There’s also the constant pivoting around variations in yields and returns caused by environmental and economic factors.
That tension — balancing an agricultural livelihood with the quality of rural life — is just as ubiquitous in European agriculture as it is in American agriculture.
And similar to American farmers, 34% of whom are 65 years or older, European farmers are also aging, with 57.9% of European Union farmers 55 years or older and 36% of UK farmers 65 years or older.
European farming operations are also mostly multi-generational, with the total number of people farming declining, too.
What their farms look like, however, is much different than in the U.S., which has an average farm size of 485 acres. The United Kingdom’s average farm size is 200 acres, while only 3% of European Union farms are more than 250 acres.
Government ag subsidies
All those demographics were on display at a 120-head, 345-acre dairy and beef farm near La Carrel in northern Normandy, where the family had recently transitioned their operation, started in 1985, to their son.
Through an interpreter, he said small farms in the area are consolidating and large farms are growing. Those changes have shifted the price of milk and meat sold to the local cooperative.
He’d like to expand his own operation to remain competitive with the larger farms, but “it would be complicated” because of environmental and other ag-related regulations.
Much like American farmers, French farmers also face pressure, and in some cases mandates, from the government and consumers to move toward environmentally friendly farming practices, according to Sénateur de l’Aisne Antoine Lefèvre.
That pressure, Lefèvre added, collides with a producer’s bottom line.
“It’s all about finding a sweet spot between sensible (organic) farming and conventional farming,” Lefèvre said. “It’s all about supporting farmers through that transition. We have to transition but that transition has to make sense economically.”
Since 1962, the EU has attempted to balance the ag scales in its member countries through a range of financial and legislative support under the Common Agriculture Policy (CAP). It includes direct payments to farmers to help offset a loss of farm income due to disruptions in markets and other factors.
In 2003, the CAP program’s direct payments were reformed, with officials tying them to mandatory conditions that farmers practice specific land conservation and animal welfare practices.
Ten years later, CAP payments were again reformed to establish a minimum national average per hectare payment across all member countries. The program was also expanded to include significant funding for rural development. In 2020, CAP totaled nearly 60 billion euros, or 35% of the entire EU budget.
The United Kingdom, which left the EU in 2020, distributes a similar subsidy. Each country — England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland — administers the payment alongside tailored environmental regulations.
Lefèvre, the French senator who represents a rural area in the northern region of France, near the Belgium border, said the CAP payments are crucial for French farmers. In 2017, 20% couldn’t make ends meet on production income alone.
But with EU subsidies becoming increasingly more intertwined with environmental regulations and the French government passing more rules limiting what producers can do on their land, Lefèvre said farmers are worried about competitiveness distortion.
“EU laws and national rules can have a big impact on local farming,” Lefèvre said. “They could have strong impact on competitiveness (and) make French farmers less competitive than other European farmers.”