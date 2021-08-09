EASY FICTION
Home Sweet Forever Home, by Rachele Alpine
JUVENILE BIOGRAPHY
Who Was Juliette Gordon Low?, by Dana Meachen Rau
JUVENILE DVD
Rock Dog 2: Rock Around the Park
JUVENILE FICTION
Not All Heroes, by Josephine Cameron
The Adventures of Wilder Good Series, by S.J. Dahlstrom
Starfish, by Lisa Fipps
Lightkeepers Girls Series, by Irene Howat
Lightkeepers Boys Series, by Irene Howat
The Great Flood, by Matt Koeich
Autumn Days with the Moodys, by Sarah Maxwell
Colorado with the Moodys, by Sarah Maxwell
Exciting Times with the Moodys, by Sarah Maxwell
Summer Days with the Moodys, by Sarah Maxwell
Winter with the Moodys, by Sarah Maxwell
Winter Days with the Moodys, by Sarah Maxwell
The Twenty-One Balloons, by William Pène du Bois
On the Edge of the Dark Sea of Darkness, by Andrew Peterson
Ghost Hunter’s Daughter, by Dan Poblocki
The Archer’s Cup, by S.D. Smith
Legend of the Star Runner, by J.I. Wagner
The Search for Big Lou, by Lane Walker
The Bass Factory, by Lane Walker
JUVENILE GRAPHIC NOVEL
Can You Hear a Penguin Fart on Mars? And other Excellent Questions, by Jim
Benton
The Bad Guys in Cut to the Chase, by Aaron Blabey
Machines that Think!, by Don Brown
A Shot in the Arm, by Don Brown
Rocket to the Moon!, by Don Brown
Kitty Quest: Monster Hunters, by Phil Corbett
Friendbots: Blink and Block Make a Wish, by Vicky Fang
Pawcasso, by Remy Lai
Just Jaime, by Terri Libenson
Baloney and Friends: Going Up!, by Greg Pizzoli
Monster Friends, by Kaeti Vandorn
JUVENILE NON-FICTION
Mountains, by Lisa J. Amstutz
What is the Coronavirus Disease COVID-19?, by Michael Burgan
U.S. Navy Alphabet Book, by Sammie Garnett
The National Parks: Discover all 62 Parks of the United States, by Stefanie Payne
Where are the Constellations?, by Stephanie Sabol
PARENTING
The Big Bad Wolf in my House, by Valérie Fontaine
PICTURE BOOK
Are You a Cheeseburger?, by Monica Arnoldo
Our Shed: a Father-Daughter Building Story, by Robert Broder
Hello Moon, by Julie Downing
The Collectors, by Alice Feagan
The Worm Family has its Picture Taken, by Jennifer Frank
Summer Camp Critter Jitters, by Jory John
The Rock from the Sky, by Jon Klassen
Those are not my Underpants!, by Melissa Martin
Sharky McShark, by Alison Murray
The Invisible, by Tom Percival
Outside, Inside, by LeUyen Pham
Ship in a Bottle, by Andrew Prahin
Always by My Side, by Jennifer Reinhardt
Dear Librarian, by Lydia M. Sigwarth
Dessert Island, by Ben Zhu