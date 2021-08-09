EASY FICTION

Home Sweet Forever Home, by Rachele Alpine

JUVENILE BIOGRAPHY

Who Was Juliette Gordon Low?, by Dana Meachen Rau

JUVENILE DVD

Rock Dog 2: Rock Around the Park

JUVENILE FICTION

Not All Heroes, by Josephine Cameron

The Adventures of Wilder Good Series, by S.J. Dahlstrom

Starfish, by Lisa Fipps

Lightkeepers Girls Series, by Irene Howat

Lightkeepers Boys Series, by Irene Howat

The Great Flood, by Matt Koeich

Autumn Days with the Moodys, by Sarah Maxwell

Colorado with the Moodys, by Sarah Maxwell

Exciting Times with the Moodys, by Sarah Maxwell

Summer Days with the Moodys, by Sarah Maxwell

Winter with the Moodys, by Sarah Maxwell

Winter Days with the Moodys, by Sarah Maxwell

The Twenty-One Balloons, by William Pène du Bois

On the Edge of the Dark Sea of Darkness, by Andrew Peterson

Ghost Hunter’s Daughter, by Dan Poblocki

The Archer’s Cup, by S.D. Smith

Legend of the Star Runner, by J.I. Wagner

The Search for Big Lou, by Lane Walker

The Bass Factory, by Lane Walker

JUVENILE GRAPHIC NOVEL

Can You Hear a Penguin Fart on Mars? And other Excellent Questions, by Jim

Benton

The Bad Guys in Cut to the Chase, by Aaron Blabey

Machines that Think!, by Don Brown

A Shot in the Arm, by Don Brown

Rocket to the Moon!, by Don Brown

Kitty Quest: Monster Hunters, by Phil Corbett

Friendbots: Blink and Block Make a Wish, by Vicky Fang

Pawcasso, by Remy Lai

Just Jaime, by Terri Libenson

Baloney and Friends: Going Up!, by Greg Pizzoli

Monster Friends, by Kaeti Vandorn

JUVENILE NON-FICTION

Mountains, by Lisa J. Amstutz

What is the Coronavirus Disease COVID-19?, by Michael Burgan

U.S. Navy Alphabet Book, by Sammie Garnett

The National Parks: Discover all 62 Parks of the United States, by Stefanie Payne

Where are the Constellations?, by Stephanie Sabol

PARENTING

The Big Bad Wolf in my House, by Valérie Fontaine

PICTURE BOOK

Are You a Cheeseburger?, by Monica Arnoldo

Our Shed: a Father-Daughter Building Story, by Robert Broder

Hello Moon, by Julie Downing

The Collectors, by Alice Feagan

The Worm Family has its Picture Taken, by Jennifer Frank

Summer Camp Critter Jitters, by Jory John

The Rock from the Sky, by Jon Klassen

Those are not my Underpants!, by Melissa Martin

Sharky McShark, by Alison Murray

The Invisible, by Tom Percival

Outside, Inside, by LeUyen Pham

Ship in a Bottle, by Andrew Prahin

Always by My Side, by Jennifer Reinhardt

Dear Librarian, by Lydia M. Sigwarth

Dessert Island, by Ben Zhu

