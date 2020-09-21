Fiction
Clap When You Land, by Elizabeth Acevedo
Dream Maker, by Kristen Ashley
Anxious People, by Fredrik Backman
Florence Adler Swims Forever, by Rachel Beanland
If You Must Know, by Jamie Beck
Love’s Mountain Quest, by Misty M. Beller
The Queen of Nothing, by Holly Black
The Vineyards of Champagne, by Juliet Blackwell
Dear Sexy Ex-Boyfriend, by Lauren Blakely
The New Normal, by Tracy Brogan
Thick as Thieves, by Sandra Brown
Ignite on Contact, by Jaci Burton
The Best Man Plan, by Jaci Burton
Test Drive, by Samantha Chase
Blacktop Wasteland, by S.A. Cosby
Deadlock, by Catherine Coulter
Wrath of Poseidon, by Clive Cussler
Whirlwind, by Janet Dailey
The Girl with the Louding Voice, by Abi Daré
The Last of the Moon Girls, by Barbara Davis
The Goodbye Man, by Jeffrey Deaver
Line by Line, by Jennifer Delamere
A Week at the Shore, by Barbara Delinsky
Death at High Tide, by Hannah Dennison
The Pull of the Stars, by Emma Donoghue
Bringing Down the Duke, by Evie Dunmore
Set the Stars Alight, by Amanda Dykes
Acceptable Risk, by Lynette Eason
Show Time, by Tawna Fenske
The Lending Library, by Aliza Fogelson
How Much I Feel, by Marie Force
A Life One Dreamed, by Rachel Fordham
Harley Merlin and the Challenge of Chaos, by Bella Forrest
The Bright Lands, by John Fram
The Girls Weekend, by Jody Elizabeth Gehrman
Don’t Keep Silent, by Elizabeth Goddard
Deadly Touch, by Heather Graham
A Trustworthy One, by Shelley Shepard Gray
A Beautiful Foolish Endeavor, by Hank Green
Party of Two, by Jasmine Guillory
Kind of a Big Deal, by Shannon Hale
The Traitor’s Pawn, by Lisa Harris
Ghost Ups Her Game, by Carolyn G. Hart
Deep State, by Chris Hauty
Always the Last to Know, by Kristan Higgins
28 Summers, by Elin Hildenbrand
Hi Five, by Joe Ide
What You to Want Me, by Lorelei James
The Jane Austen Society, by Natalie Jenner
Chaos, by Iris Johansen
A Dazzle of Diamonds, by Liz Johnson
Stygian, by Sherrilyn Kenyon
Someone Like You, by Karen Kingsbury
Out of Time, by David Klass
Shadows of the Dead, by Spencer Kope
Lulu’s Café, by T.I. Lowe
High Treason, by Sean McFate
Bitter Pill, by Fern Michaels
A Single Spark, by Judith Miller
On Ocean Boulevard, by Mary Alice Monroe
The Summer Guests, by Mary Alice Monroe
1st Case, by James Patterson
The 20th Victim, by James Patterson
The Midwife Murders, by James Patterson
The Summer House, by James Patterson
The Way of Love, by Tracie Peterson
The Crushing Depths, by Dani Pettrey
The Shell Seekers, by Rosamunde Pilcher
Topics of Conversation, by Miranda Popkey
Flight Risk, by Cara C. Putman
The Palace, by Christopher Reich
Hideaway, by Nora Roberts
Across the Winding River, by Aimie K. Runyan
Blind Faith, by Sharon Sala
Sweet Surrender, by Jill Sanders
Minutes to Die, by Susan Sleeman
Here We Go, by Shannon Stacey
Daddy’s Girls, by Danielle Steel
Royal, by Danielle Steel
The Wedding Dress, by Danielle Steel
Shielding Gillian, by Susan Stoker
Winter’s Curse, by Mary Stone
Near Dark, by Brad Thor
Stay With Me, by Becky Wade
Just One Kiss, by Courtney Walsh
Deadly Deceit, by Natalie Walters
Living Lies, by Natalie Walters
One By One, by Ruth Ware
The Heart of a Hero, by Susan May Warren
Her Last Flight, by Beatriz Williams
The Orphan Collector, by Ellen Marie Wiseman
At Love’s Command, by Karen Witemeyer
Bombshell, by Stuart Woods
NON-FICTION
The Medical Checkup Book
The Complete Book of Colleges: The Mega Guide to 1,349 Colleges
Nancy Clark’s Sports Nutrition Guidebook, by Nancy Clark
A Most Beautiful Thing, by Arshay Cooper
The Complete Guide to Astrology, by Louise Edington
The Magic of Melatonin, by Jan-Dirk Fauteck
Hidden Valley Road, by Robert Kolder
Across the Bridge, by John Lewis
Walking With the Wind, by John Lewis
His Truth is Marching On, by John Meacham
Killing Crazy Horse, by Bill O’Reilly
Astrology for Beginners, by David Pond
How to Make Your Money Last, by Jane Bryant Quinn
Instant Loss: Eat Real, Lose Weight, by Brittany Williams
AUDIOBOOK
One Little Lie, by Colleen Coble
The Lies That Bind, by Emily Griffin
The Guardians, by John Grisham
Brave Girl, Quiet Girl, by Catherine Ryan Hyde
Dead End, by Nancy Mehl
DVD
The Blacklist, The Complete Seventh Season
Call the Midwife, Season Three
Dispaches from Elsewhere, Season One
End of Sentence
Extra Ordinary
The Grief of Others
His Dark Materials, The Complete First Season
Hope Gap
Just Mercy
Marriage Story
NCIS, Naval Investigative Service, The Seventeenth Season
Pennyworth, The Complete First Season
The Sonata
Watchmen
REFERENCE
CLEP: Official Study Guide 2020
The Complete IEP Guide: How to Advocate For Your Special Ed Child, by Lawrence Siegel
YOUNG ADULT GRAPHIC NOVELS
Strange Planet, by Nathan W. Pyle
Pluto: Urasawa x Tezuka, by Naoki Urasawa
Pluto: Urasawa x Tezuka: 001, by Naoki Urasawa
Pluto: Urasawa x Tezuka: 002, by Naoki Urasawa
Pluto: Urasawa x Tezuka: 003, by Naoki Urasawa
Pluto: Urasawa x Tezuka: 005, by Naoki Urasawa
Pluto: Urasawa x Tezuka: 006, by Naoki Urasawa
Pluto: Urasawa x Tezuka: 007, by Naoki Urasawa
Pluto: Urasawa x Tezuka: 008, by Naoki Urasawa