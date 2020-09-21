Fiction

Clap When You Land, by Elizabeth Acevedo

Dream Maker, by Kristen Ashley

Anxious People, by Fredrik Backman

Florence Adler Swims Forever, by Rachel Beanland

If You Must Know, by Jamie Beck

Love’s Mountain Quest, by Misty M. Beller

The Queen of Nothing, by Holly Black

The Vineyards of Champagne, by Juliet Blackwell

Dear Sexy Ex-Boyfriend, by Lauren Blakely

The New Normal, by Tracy Brogan

Thick as Thieves, by Sandra Brown

Ignite on Contact, by Jaci Burton

The Best Man Plan, by Jaci Burton

Test Drive, by Samantha Chase

Blacktop Wasteland, by S.A. Cosby

Deadlock, by Catherine Coulter

Wrath of Poseidon, by Clive Cussler

Whirlwind, by Janet Dailey

The Girl with the Louding Voice, by Abi Daré

The Last of the Moon Girls, by Barbara Davis

The Goodbye Man, by Jeffrey Deaver

Line by Line, by Jennifer Delamere

A Week at the Shore, by Barbara Delinsky

Death at High Tide, by Hannah Dennison

The Pull of the Stars, by Emma Donoghue

Bringing Down the Duke, by Evie Dunmore

Set the Stars Alight, by Amanda Dykes

Acceptable Risk, by Lynette Eason

Show Time, by Tawna Fenske

The Lending Library, by Aliza Fogelson

How Much I Feel, by Marie Force

A Life One Dreamed, by Rachel Fordham

Harley Merlin and the Challenge of Chaos, by Bella Forrest

The Bright Lands, by John Fram

The Girls Weekend, by Jody Elizabeth Gehrman

Don’t Keep Silent, by Elizabeth Goddard

Deadly Touch, by Heather Graham

A Trustworthy One, by Shelley Shepard Gray

A Beautiful Foolish Endeavor, by Hank Green

Party of Two, by Jasmine Guillory

Kind of a Big Deal, by Shannon Hale

The Traitor’s Pawn, by Lisa Harris

Ghost Ups Her Game, by Carolyn G. Hart

Deep State, by Chris Hauty

Always the Last to Know, by Kristan Higgins

28 Summers, by Elin Hildenbrand

Hi Five, by Joe Ide

What You to Want Me, by Lorelei James

The Jane Austen Society, by Natalie Jenner

Chaos, by Iris Johansen

A Dazzle of Diamonds, by Liz Johnson

Stygian, by Sherrilyn Kenyon

Someone Like You, by Karen Kingsbury

Out of Time, by David Klass

Shadows of the Dead, by Spencer Kope

Lulu’s Café, by T.I. Lowe

High Treason, by Sean McFate

Bitter Pill, by Fern Michaels

A Single Spark, by Judith Miller

On Ocean Boulevard, by Mary Alice Monroe

The Summer Guests, by Mary Alice Monroe

1st Case, by James Patterson

The 20th Victim, by James Patterson

The Midwife Murders, by James Patterson

The Summer House, by James Patterson

The Way of Love, by Tracie Peterson

The Crushing Depths, by Dani Pettrey

The Shell Seekers, by Rosamunde Pilcher

Topics of Conversation, by Miranda Popkey

Flight Risk, by Cara C. Putman

The Palace, by Christopher Reich

Hideaway, by Nora Roberts

Across the Winding River, by Aimie K. Runyan

Blind Faith, by Sharon Sala

Sweet Surrender, by Jill Sanders

Minutes to Die, by Susan Sleeman

Here We Go, by Shannon Stacey

Daddy’s Girls, by Danielle Steel

Royal, by Danielle Steel

The Wedding Dress, by Danielle Steel

Shielding Gillian, by Susan Stoker

Winter’s Curse, by Mary Stone

Near Dark, by Brad Thor

Stay With Me, by Becky Wade

Just One Kiss, by Courtney Walsh

Deadly Deceit, by Natalie Walters

Living Lies, by Natalie Walters

One By One, by Ruth Ware

The Heart of a Hero, by Susan May Warren

Her Last Flight, by Beatriz Williams

The Orphan Collector, by Ellen Marie Wiseman

At Love’s Command, by Karen Witemeyer

Bombshell, by Stuart Woods

NON-FICTION

The Medical Checkup Book

The Complete Book of Colleges: The Mega Guide to 1,349 Colleges

Nancy Clark’s Sports Nutrition Guidebook, by Nancy Clark

A Most Beautiful Thing, by Arshay Cooper

The Complete Guide to Astrology, by Louise Edington

The Magic of Melatonin, by Jan-Dirk Fauteck

Hidden Valley Road, by Robert Kolder

Across the Bridge, by John Lewis

Walking With the Wind, by John Lewis

His Truth is Marching On, by John Meacham

Killing Crazy Horse, by Bill O’Reilly

Astrology for Beginners, by David Pond

How to Make Your Money Last, by Jane Bryant Quinn

Instant Loss: Eat Real, Lose Weight, by Brittany Williams

AUDIOBOOK

One Little Lie, by Colleen Coble

The Lies That Bind, by Emily Griffin

The Guardians, by John Grisham

Brave Girl, Quiet Girl, by Catherine Ryan Hyde

Dead End, by Nancy Mehl

DVD

The Blacklist, The Complete Seventh Season

Call the Midwife, Season Three

Dispaches from Elsewhere, Season One

End of Sentence

Extra Ordinary

The Grief of Others

His Dark Materials, The Complete First Season

Hope Gap

Just Mercy

Marriage Story

NCIS, Naval Investigative Service, The Seventeenth Season

Pennyworth, The Complete First Season

The Sonata

Watchmen

REFERENCE

CLEP: Official Study Guide 2020

The Complete IEP Guide: How to Advocate For Your Special Ed Child, by Lawrence Siegel

YOUNG ADULT GRAPHIC NOVELS

Strange Planet, by Nathan W. Pyle

Pluto: Urasawa x Tezuka, by Naoki Urasawa

Pluto: Urasawa x Tezuka: 001, by Naoki Urasawa

Pluto: Urasawa x Tezuka: 002, by Naoki Urasawa

Pluto: Urasawa x Tezuka: 003, by Naoki Urasawa

Pluto: Urasawa x Tezuka: 005, by Naoki Urasawa

Pluto: Urasawa x Tezuka: 006, by Naoki Urasawa

Pluto: Urasawa x Tezuka: 007, by Naoki Urasawa

Pluto: Urasawa x Tezuka: 008, by Naoki Urasawa

