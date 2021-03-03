Easy Fiction
Kondo & Kezumi Reach Bell Bottom, by David Goodner
Grade 1 & 2 Fiction
A Ticket for Cricket, by Molly Coxe
I Want to Be a Teacher, by Laura Driscoll
Pinkalicious, Happy Birthday!, by Victoria Kann
Amelia Bedelia Steps Out, by Herman Parish
Juvenile Biography
Who was Walt Whitman?, by Kirsten Anderson
Who was Catherine the Great?, by Pam Pollack
Jump at the Sun, by Alicia Williams
Juvenile Fiction
Hilda and the Hidden People, by Stephen Davies
Juvenile Graphic Novel
Katie the Catsitter, by Colleen A. F. Venable
Juvenile Non-Fiction
The Little Prince: 75h Anniversary, by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry
The Beak Book, by Robin Page
Climate Action: What Happened and What We Can Do, by Simon Seymour
Parenting
Exciting Sensory Bins for Curious Kids, by Mandisa Watts
Picture Book
Love: From Giraffes Can’t Dance, by Giles Andreae
What’s the Matter, Marlo?, by Andrew Arnold
Blanket: Journey to Extreme Coziness, by Loryn Brantz
Marsha is Magnetic, by Beth Ferry
Ella’s Night Lights, by Lucy Fleming
Big Rig Rescue!, by Chris Gall
Off to See the Sea, by Nikki Grimes
Please Don’t Read This Book, by Deanna Kizis
The Whole Hole Story, by Vivian McInerny
A Sled for Gabo, by Emma Otheguy