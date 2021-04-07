Hoopeston area voters saw several contested races during this election cycle.
The Vermilion County Clerk's office has provided unofficial results from Tuesday's election. The unofficial results include vote-by-mail and early voting. Official results will be available on or before April 20 and will include all late-arriving vote-by-mail ballots and certified write-in candidate totals.
The unofficial results are listed below:
Incumbent Mayor Bill Crusinberry was challenged for his seat by Mike Bane.
Crusinberry received 498 votes while Bane received 402 votes.
Several seats on the Hoopeston City Council were also contested Tuesday.
In Ward I, challenger Kyle Richards received 174 votes to incumbent Alderman Bill McElhaney's 80 votes.
In Ward II, challenger Kellie Ferrell received 95 votes to incumbent Alderman Carl Ankenbrand's 64 votes.
In Ward III, Alderwoman Lourdine Florek ran unopposed for a full-term in office and received 150 votes.
In Ward III, Alderman Joe Garrett had been appointed to fill a vacant seat earlier this year. Garrett and challenger Jeff Keith both ran to fill remaining two-year term for the seat. Garrett received 120 votes while Keith received 52 votes.
In Ward IV, Bob Porth received 184 votes while Chris Small received 107 votes.
Several seats were up for election on the Hoopeston Area Board of Education.
Three candidates ran for two seats representing the area within Grant Township 23N Range 12W.
Incumbent Board Member Debbie Klaber received 582 votes while challenger Elizabeth Silver received 746 votes and challenger Sharon Zorns received 391 votes.
Cheryl Steiner and Travis Field ran unopposed for two seats representing the remaining congressional townships.
To view additional voting data, visit the Vermilion County Clerk's office website at https://www.vercounty.org/county-clerk/.