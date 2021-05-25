DANVILLE, IL - The Carle Mobile Health Clinic is one of only 50 health services across the U.S. receiving a $10,000 grant to expand its work in promoting children’s health. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awards the grant, which will assist in distributing back-to-school physicals and immunizations to children through the 40-foot clinic on wheels.
“Our goal is to see hundreds more children. So many students did not get their immunizations due to the effects COVID-19 had on changing school attendance and the lives of individual families,” Kelly Parker, MSN, RN, nurse manager of Mobile Health Services said. “The grant provides opportunities to reach more students and families in need of healthcare.”
The clinic is part of Carle’s Community Health Initiatives effort of delivering healthcare to community members in innovative ways and reducing health disparitiies. In 2020, the Mobile Health Clinic saw 886 students and Community Health Initiatives is currently partnering with six different school districts in Champaign, Vermilion and McLean counties to reach children in need through the Mobile Health Clinic.
While the team is excited to put the $10,000 award, also known as the P4 Challenge, (Promoting Pediatric Primary Prevention Challenge), to good use, it’s only phase one for the grant program. The second phase could mean receiving another $25,000 grant toward their work.
Look for the Carle Mobile Health Clinic, which makes stops now in Danville and Bloomington as well as the Champaign and Urbana area. Practitioners in the clinic have experience in pediatrics, family medicine and women’s health and pregnancy. The large vehicle is wheelchair accessible and no one is turned away due to an inability to pay. Families with questions may call, (217) 365-7928, or send an email to Mobile.HealthClinic@carle.com.
Carle’s Mobile Health Clinic is supported through generous donations from the Carle Center for Philanthropy.