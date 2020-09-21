Chicago Cubs pitcher Alec Mills pitched a no-hitter against the Milwaukee Brewers Sept. 13 at Miller Park.
Mills struck out five and walked three while throwing 114 pitches.
He retired the final seven batters he faced and opened the ninth inning by getting Milwaukee’s Jacob Nottingham to foul out. Mills followed this up by striking out Tyron Taylor and finished the game by forcing Jace Peterson to ground out to shortstop Javier Baez.
This is the 16th no-hitter in Cubs history and the first since Jake Arrieta threw one in 2016.
Mills came to the Chicago Cubs via the Kansas City Royals prior to the 2017 season.
He was drafted by the Royals in the second round of the 2012 MLB June Amateur Draft from the University of Tennessee at Martin, Tenn.
Mills has a connection to the local area via his grandparents.
Mills is the grandson of Tom and Virginia Mills.
Tom Mills owned and operated Mills Publications in Hoopeston for many years and served on the Community Bank Board of Directors, the Rossville Park Board and served as a trustee on the Rossville Village Board.