Michael Wayne Nolan (Mike) was born March 6, 1954 in Danville to Barbara Jean (McCann) Matthews and Loren (Bud) Nolan of Hoopeston.
He was proceeded in death by his parents and grandparents. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Cheryl, grateful son Nicholas Ryan Mott (Jessica Wilkerson), two grandchildren and numerous life-long friends.
Mike’s school years were spent in Hoopeston, Illinois and upon graduation joined the United States Air Force. He was stationed in Japan and Turkey during the four years he served, before receiving an honorable discharge in 1976. He moved to Seal Beach, California after returning home to work at Crane, Co. and enjoy the beach life. He married the love of his life, Cheryl (Mott) Borror on July 28,1990 in Redondo Beach, California. They achieved their 30-year anniversary milestone shortly before he passed away. In 2004, the family moved to Colorado Springs, where he resided until his death.
Mike enjoyed all sports, but his greatest pleasure in life was baseball. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinal’s fan his entire life. One of his fondest memories was being able to play baseball with his heroes like Lou Brock and Ozzie Smith during two years of attendance at the Cardinal’s Legends Fantasy Camp. He volunteered as a little league baseball coach for years and played softball well into his fifties. He enjoyed watching all sports and movies in his “man land” or on the deck of his home with a Mountain Dew in his hand. He also had a deep love of animals and cared deeply for his dogs and cats as well as enjoyed the birds and squirrels in the neighborhood.
The family would like to extend their thanks to the doctors and nurses of Memorial Hospital Central ICU for their kindness and compassion towards Mike.
To support Mike’s love of baseball, In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Tri-lakes Little League Baseball and Softball program. Checks can be mailed to: Tri-Lakes Little League PO Box 1730 Monument, CO 80132 or to their Venmo account at @Tri-Lakes-LittleLeague. Please note Mike’s name when making donations. For further information email Jennifer.arellano@trilakeslittleleague.com.
Due to Covid-19, the family is planning a private celebration of life. A video tribute to Mike is available You Tube at: https://youtu.be/zmJsBiH3nkM.
We love and miss you terribly, Mike.
“Let’s play two!"