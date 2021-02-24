Mayor Bill Crusinberry discusses several new businesses that are in the process of coming to Hoopeston during a special city council meeting Tuesday night.
Crusinberry said he has been in contact with a midwest-based business that is looking to expand into Hoopeston.
While he didn’t name the business, Crusinberry said the business had recently leased and was currently in negotiations to purchase the former Schumacher building.
“It’ll start out as warehousing, but, hopefully, by the end of the year, work into a small manufacturing operation,” he said.
Crusinberry said he had spoken with an officer of the company and gotten background on it so that he and finance committee chairman Alderman Bill Goodwine could investigate it.
“It looks very promising,” he said.
Crusinberry said the business will start out by setting up the building as a warehouse facility with the hopes of incorporating some manufacturing in the future.
“Their hope is to have 30 jobs around the first of the year, moving to 50 jobs in the second year,” he said. “That’s a positive. That’s a business that is coming to Hoopeston.”
Crusinberry also announced conversations he’s been having with a developer over the past three months that has wanted to purchase property on Route 9 near the railroad tracks.
He said he helped the developers get in contact with the landowners.
Crusinberry said the developers are interested in using the land to develop a stand-alone building for retail purposes.
He said they are interested in a liquor license for retail beer and wine only, but said they weren’t interested in setting up a gas station.
Crusinberry said the developers haven’t given him much information, but they have contacted the city’s fire and water departments to get information about sprinkler, water and sewer systems on the property.
Crusinberry anticipates the city will likely have to rezone the property down the line.
He feels that the developers are serious about developing the property as they have dedicated time and resources to the project already by surveying the property and taking soil borings from the property.
“So there’s a very good prospect for another business coming to town because their doing a lot of background research,” he said.
Crusinberry also announced that a third retail business, which wasn’t ready to reveal their name as of yet, had also contacted him regarding information about available lots along Route 9.
“There is a third business looking at Hoopeston,” he said. “This is really promising and we’ve got one more whose called for information.”
Crusinberry said bringing new businesses to the city will mean potential new jobs for city residents and other benefits for the community.
“Ten jobs here, 10 jobs there, 30 jobs there, it all adds up a little bit, plus sales tax,” he said. “I feel that’s all pretty positive.”
The reason for the special meeting Tuesday night was to approve a resolution that would allow the city to accept a $125,000 grant from the Illinois Housing Development Authority.
The resolution was on the agenda for the previous week’s meeting, but was tabled after questions were raised about the language of the resolution. A special meeting was needed to approve the resolution prior to the deadline.
Crusinberry said the city will have two years to use the funding and the grant will be managed by the Central Illinois Land Bank Authority.
He said the city had run into several issues while trying to manage a previous grant and opted to utilize the services of the land bank to manage this one.
“It wasn’t in our wheelhouse to manage a grant, we just had never done it,” he said.
Crusinberry said Mike Davis, executive director of the land bank, will serve as a third-party administrator for the grant. Davis is also overseeing a $125,000 grant the land bank received from IHDA to provide services for other small communities in Vermilion County.
“He’ll be managing those two grants simultaneously,” Crusinberry said.
Crusinberry said Davis won’t just be focusing on tearing down houses as he hopes to find properties that could potentially be rehabbed and redeveloped for sale as the grant covers rehab or demolition for properties.
Asked if there was a fee for Davis to administrate the grant, Crusinberry said there would be no fee since the city is a member of the land bank.
The council approved the resolution in a 7-0 vote. Alderman Joe Garrett was absent from the meeting.