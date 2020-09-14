Maxine R. Anderson
Maxine R. Anderson, 87 of Paxton, died at 6:34 p.m. Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at the Paxton Church of Christ, 400 Ottawa Road, Paxton with Rev. Tom Anders officiating.
Visitation will be one hour before the service beginning at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 19 at the Paxton Church of Christ. Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton is assisting the family with arrangements.
A private burial will be held at Glen Cemetery, Paxton.
She was born February 10, 1933 in Mt. Carmel the daughter of George and Mary Brown Lutz. She married William A. “Bill” Anderson May 19, 1951 in Hoopeston. He preceded her in death April 23, 2007.
Maxine is survived by one son Greg (Kammy Johnson) Anderson of rural Paxton, one daughter Gayle (Calvin) Jordan also of rural Paxton; five grandchildren Erin Myers of Bogart, GA, Amy (Bob) Good of Pesotum, Matthew (Sarah) Anderson of Naperville, Anna (Nick) Ragle of Champaign, Kelly Griffin of rural Paxton; seven great grandchildren, Alexis, Myles and Gryfen Good, Sara Myers, Malia and Daniela Anderson, Andie Ragle; one great-great granddaughter Rosario Hernandez and a sister Dorothy Secrest of Richton Park.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Jane Hemrich, two brothers, two sisters and daughter-in-law, Kitty Anderson.
Maxine grew up in Hoopeston. She farmed along side her husband and at one time was employed by P. Larson Co. of Paxton and the Paxton Carnegie Library. Her entire married life was spent in rural Paxton except for ten years when they lived in Florida.
She had always been very involved in church activities. She taught Sunday School and bible school at the Pontoppidan Church, Elliott and also served as treasurer and held the office of president and secretary of the women’s group. She belonged to the altar guild and served on the board of the women’s group of the Rantoul Lutheran Church. Maxine held a Bible study for adults both when she lived in Florida and since returning to Paxton. She also assisted with Meals on Wheels.
Maxine enjoyed sewing, playing golf and reading. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Paxton Church of Christ or an organization of the donor’s choice. Please share your memories and condolences with the family at www.baierfuneralservices.com.