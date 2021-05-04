DANVILLE, Ill. – Gardening has become more popular than ever during the past year. Many are new to this activity and would welcome some advice when they purchase plants. How deep should you plant a tomato? How come your peppers did not produce any fruit last year? What is a good perennial to attract hummingbirds? Why didn’t your hydrangea bloom in 2020? When should you get a soil test? The best part of this annual fundraiser is that you leave with plants and information. Master Gardeners grow many of the plants from seed. Having the opportunity to talk with the gardener who grew the plant you take home is a unique experience in today’s world.
The Vermilion County Master Gardeners will hold their annual Plant Sale on Saturday, May 15 at the First Presbyterian Church (100 N. Franklin St., Danville) from 7 a.m.-Noon. This year’s event will take place outside in the parking lot rain or shine. As always, there will be a wide selection of annuals, perennials, tomatoes, peppers, herbs and even houseplants.
There will be a special section for pollinator-friendly plants. Many homeowners are interested in attracting bees, butterflies and hummingbirds to their landscape. Master Gardeners will be on hand to suggest plants that will help create a habitat to draw in nature.
Arrive early for the best selection, as this is a popular community event. Doors open at 7 a.m. Volunteers will be available to help load plants into your car. Admission and parking are free with donations being taken for plants to reduce social interaction.
Proceeds fund Master Gardener involvement and educational programs at community gardens, including projects with children and veterans. Vermilion County Master Gardeners volunteered over 8,000 hours in 2019. They grew and donated about 2,000 pounds of fresh produce to the local food pantry through the Plant a Row and Donation Garden Program last summer during the pandemic.
Call the Vermilion County Extension office 217.442.8615 for more information.
