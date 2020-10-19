Mary E. Peters, 96, of Hoopeston, passed away at 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Heritage Health, in Hoopeston.
Mary was born on Aug. 25, 1924, in Hoopeston, the daughter of Ed and Virginia (McCormick) Sheets. She married Forest “Pete” Peters on August 3, 1942, in Missouri. He survives.
According to Mary’s wishes cremation rites will be accorded and there are not any services scheduled at this time. The family has entrusted Blurton Funeral Home, in Hoopeston, to assist them in honoring Mary’s life.