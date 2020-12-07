Mary Ann Bertram
Mary Ann Bertram, 74 of Milford passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
She was born on July 10, 1946 in Watseka, the daughter of Ellsworth and Mary Jean (Hedge) Watts.
She married Porter Bertram on December 24, 1965 in Milford and he preceded her in death on November 27, 2020. She was also preceded in death by both parents; two brothers, Larry Watts and Thomas Watts; and one sister, Sandra Watts.
She is survived by one son, Gregory A. Bertram of Hoopeston; one granddaughter, Megan E. Bertram of Hoopeston; and two brothers, David Watts of Monticello, IN and Dennis Watts of Milford.
Mrs. Bertram was a member of the Milford Christian Church. She owned and operated Bert’s Place in Milford and served peace meals for many years.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 12 at 11 a.m. at Sugar Creek Cemetery in Stockland with Rev. Brent Zastrow officiating.
Memorials may be made to Milford Fire Dept., Milford Christian Church, or to her granddaughter, Megan Bertram.
Arrangements by Knapp Funeral Home in Milford.
