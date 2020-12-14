Marian June Cawthorn, 90, of Hoopeston, IL, passed away at 1:15 a.m. Sunday Dec. 6, 2020 at Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center.
She was born October 3, 1930, in Hoopeston, the daughter of Virgil “Dick” and Alice (Irwin) Smith. She married Stanley B. Cawthorn on September 19, 1948 in Hoopeston. He preceded her in death on June 2, 1998.
She is survived by one daughter, Sandy (Jim) Thornton of Lockport, IL; two grandchildren, Lori Thornton (P.J. Wintermute) of Oswego, IL and Jill (Matt) Rusek of St. Anne, IL; one great-granddaughter, Annabelle Rusek; one special niece, Sue (Jerry) Powell and several other nieces and nephews. She is also survived by close family friends, Paul and Melanie (Bergstrand) Cancialosi and Dave Holloway.
In addition to her husband, Marian was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Frank Smith.
Marian worked at Stokely’s in Hoopeston. She later worked at the Commercial-News in Danville and then at Hott’s Lumber. She enjoyed making crafts and visiting with her family and friends. She especially enjoyed her grandchildren and great-granddaughter.
A private family graveside service will be held at Floral Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Hoopeston Animal Rescue Team 901 W. Main St. Hoopeston, IL 60942.
Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.