Margaret “Dode” Thorne, 90, of Paxton and formerly of Onarga passed away on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Gibson Area Hospital in Gibson City. She was born on July 10, 1930 in Onarga, the daughter of Albert and Angela (Gulczynski) Kanosky. She married Gleason C. Thorne in Gilman on April 20, 1949 and he preceded her in death on April 5, 2008.
Surviving are two sons, Lloyd (Hortensia) Thorne of Oceanside, CA and Buzz (Becky) Thorne of Paxton; three daughters, Chris Ornelas of Onarga, Patricia Thorne of Palm Desert, CA, and Liz Sellek of Paxton; fifteen grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren; two sister in laws, Margaret Kanosky and Dorothy Kanosky; several nieces and nephews; and her dog, Cooper.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; three brothers and five sisters; and two son in laws, Marlin Corbitt and Jeff Sellek.
Dode worked at Best Supermarket for over twenty-four years. She enjoyed the Game Show Network, Lifetime movies, and her coffee club with the gals. She loved to spend time with all of her family.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 am on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at Knapp Funeral Home in Onarga. Pastor Brian King will officiate. Burial will follow in Onarga Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 pm on Monday, May 24, 2021 at Knapp Funeral Home in Onarga.
Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice.
