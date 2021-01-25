M. Arlene Miller, 91, of Hoopeston, passed away at 10:11 p.m. Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at Carle Hoopeston Regional Medical Center.
Arlene was born on January 15, 1930, in rural East Lynn, to Richard and Rae (Rusk) Hatfield.She graduated from East Lynn High School.On November 13, 1965 she married Lowell Miller, at First Presbyterian Church, in Hoopeston.He preceded her in death on December 26, 2010.
Her parents, five brothers- Harlan, Ronald, Robert, Earl and Jim, and an infant sister- Mary Elizabeth preceded her in death.
Surviving are two sisters- Jean Eighner and Margaret Sims, both of Hoopeston and many nieces and nephews.
She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Hoopeston, joining on March 30, 1958.She served her church as elder, deacon, paying treasurer and receiving treasurer.For 33 years, she was a bookkeeper and office manager for local contractors.
Arlene was a life member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, a charter member of the Hoopeston Hospital Auxiliary and served as its first treasurer.She also served as Hoopeston City Treasurer for 18 years.She was active in the local chapters of the American Cancer Society and the United Way, as well as a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the Hoopeston Historical Society.She and her husband delivered SAMS meals for many years.
A virtual funeral service will take place at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, January 30th, 2021, on the Hoopeston First Presbyterian Church website.Because of the COVID pandemic, no visitation, public services, or graveside activities will take place at this time.A celebration of life gathering will take place at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hoopeston First Presbyterian Church (915 E. Orange St.), Hoopeston Public Library (110 N. Fourth St.), Hoopeston American Legion Post #384 (502 E. Penn St.), or an organization of the donor’s choice.
The family has entrusted the Blurton Funeral Home to assist them in honoring Arlene’s life.Condolences may be shared with the family on her everlasting memorial page at:www.BlurtonFuneralHomes.com