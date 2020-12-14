A small group of people assembled in the lobby of the Lorraine Theatre in August of 2013.
The object of that gathering was to Save the Lorraine.
A board was organized and fundraising was started at the National Sweetcorn Festival.
Lorraine Foundation President Jim Richards said it was highly-hoped that a local bank would use it as a tax write-off and donate it to the foundation.
Richards said the progress of donating to the foundation ground to a halt and before they knew it a private individual had bought the buildings.
Two buildings were caught up in the sale.
“We were soon to realize that our benefactor for the two buildings grew up in Hoopeston and the Lorraine was a major part of her growing up years.”
Fontella Fraley Krout donated both buildings to the Lorraine Foundation.
Richards said the ownership of the buildings occurred on Dec. 13, 2013.
He said the only operable building was the Lorraine II as the Lorraine needed a great deal of work.
Richards said the group decided that they could host movies at the Lorraine II, now the Little Lorraine, and work on the Lorraine.
The first movie was “Fast and Furious,” the first weekend after Christmas.
Richards said the foundation pays copyright fees for the movies they show. Due to limited seating, Richards said this sometimes makes it difficult to gain financial ground.
“We try to earn all money for operating costs by hosting movies, events and fundraisers for that purpose. This also brings quality entertainment to the community.”
After the stage was set, Richards said work on the Lorraine began as the foundation used donations, income and grants to fund the work.
The Lorraine Foundation recently received a grant from Iroquois Federal.
Richards said the donations by Iroquois Federal have been very gracious and helped the foundation do a lot of work on the Lorraine.
“We greatly appreciate the help they have provided.”
Iroquois Federal Vice President Dean Grimes said Iroquois Federal is always happy to help support the Lorraine Foundation.
“We are very, very pleased, as always, to support the foundation in their endeavors to improve the theater and get it back to its pristine condition,” he said. “It’s certainly a beautiful asset to the community and they’re doing a wonderful job with it. It just takes a lot of money and it takes a lot of time and a lot of volunteers.”
Richards said each grant has a specific purpose and this grant is aimed at replacing the marquee boxes on the front of the Lorraine.
He said the last boxes were damaged by wind and the glass was broken and could not be repaired.
Keep up with the ongoing work of the Lorraine Foundation at https://thelorrainetheatre.com.