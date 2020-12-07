The Frederick Community Bank recently made a donation to several area food banks.
“The Frederick Community Bank is committed to supporting our customers and our communities, now more than ever. Through our partnership with Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago Targeted Impact Fund we are providing donations to four organizations in our local communities.”
The Hands of Christ Food Pantry and PBL Area Food Pantry both located in Paxton will both receive a $5,000 donation and the Grant Township Food Cupboard in Hoopeston and Grace Lutheran Church Food Pantry in Rankin will both receive a $2,500 donation from The Frederick Community Bank.
“Families and the elderly in our rural areas have been hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis, and we are honored to be able to help especially during the upcoming holiday season. We cannot thank these groups enough for their tireless work in our community, and we hope this contribution can help them continue making an impact.”