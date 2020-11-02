Many years ago there came a call from Japan for Miss Barbara’s Schoolhouse preschool.
A family wanted to send their daughter to Miss Barbara’s preschool.
And so, that was the beginning. Berrin, mother and Selin, daughter arrived in the U.S. and Selin’s learning activities began...but it didn’t stop there. The first time she attended for two months and then returned the next year for another two months. This was all a great opportunity not only for Selin, but also for the preschool students here to learn about each other’s culture.
Like the previous article (about the U.S. Virgin Islands) the Japanese people feel it is important to greet each other with these phrases; ohayo gozaimasu “good morning,” konnichi was “good afternoon” and komban was “good evening.”
Selin’s mother, Berrin, also taught the preschoolers how to count to 10. Ichi, ni, san, shi, go, roku, shichi, hachi, ku, ju. Some students also learned how to do oragami.
Besides experiencing learning experiences in a U.S. preschool, Selin also enjoyed going to the Brookfield Zoo in Chicago. Many new friends were made as they also visited families in this area. Several years later, as we were planning to move to the U.S. Virgin Islands, I received a call from Berrin in Japan. They wanted me to visit Japan and so I did.
What an experience.
She had something planned for each day and we traveled by car, bicycle and the Bullet Train. I visited Selin’s school. Students wore uniforms. As you entered her school you changed your shoes into school slippers. When bathroom time came, you changed your school slippers to bathroom slippers and then back to school slippers. You also did not wear shoes in their homes, you changed to slippers.
Also, while visiting Selin, I was able to go on a field trip with her class, enabling me to learn more about their culture and nature. We visited three students who Berrin was teaching English and our mode of transportation was by bicycle. One weekend we visited Arata’s (Selin’s father) family. I was introduced to Japanese food and I slept on a bamboo mat at night.
While I was there his aunt performed a tea ceremony and an ikabana ceremony. She wore a kimona with an obi. An ikabana ceremony is the art of “Japanese flower arrangement, with formal display according to strict rules”. There were materials including beautiful blooming flowers, branches, stems, leaves and mosses arranged in virtually appealing ways. Two holidays boys and girls celebrate are on March 3 for the girls which is a Doll Festival and on March 5 (Children’s Festival) for boys where they make carp banners and hang at their homes.
I am thankful to had the opportunity to learn about the Japanese culture. Now as I walk through our home and the preschool room, I see and enjoy the things Berrin and Selin and the children of Japan gave us. A special Japanese fan, Japanese doll, round wooden pieces with long ropes the children would walk with, art pieces made by the children, chopsticks, books and so much more. Thank you Arata, Berrin and Selin for sharing your culture with me and my preschool students.