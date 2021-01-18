Off we go to Antigua, an island in the middle of the Leeward Islands in the Eastern Caribbean. We journeyed there for 8 years in a row and are so thankful for our driver and guide around the island, Marcus.
I asked Marcus for information about visiting schools. And my school visiting journey began the next day. He took me to a school where his children attended. I had to stay in the van while he went inside to get permission for me to visit. Shortly he and a lady, Mrs. Benjamin came walking toward me and opened the van door. My visit had been approved and Marcus would pick me up later.
The ages for this school were babies thru preschool. The name of the school was St. John’s Day Nursery. That day was the beginning of visiting and presenting programs for the children for me for the next 8 years. Each time I would also take books, art supplies and more to share with the children. One year, Janell Sechriest, who taught at my preschool in the states, was able to visit the class with me.
During one visit, I was able to attend a Professional Development Day with Mrs. Benjamin. Following is a reading we were given in of the classes:
“The road to success is not straight. There is a curve called Failure, a Loop called Confusion, speed bumps called Friends, red lights called Enemies, caution lights called Family. You will have Flats called Jobs.
But if you have a spare called Determination, an engine called Perseverance, insurance called Faith, a driver called Jesus; you will Make it to a place called Success.” Professional Development Day, Antigua, West Indies.
We also me a person on the beach known as the Bead Man. He made beautiful pieces of art. Needless to say, I purchased some of his work which even included bead watch bands.
Marcus was showing us around the island one day and asked us if we liked “con”. We were not for sure what “con” was until we learned about his accent. He was saying corn. Of course we like corn, we are from the Sweetcorn Capital of the World.
Other favorite foods of Antigua are conch, ducana, fungee, pepperpot sauce, saltfish and tamarind balls.
One day we took a trip around the island on the Wadadli Cat catamaran. We saw many beautiful sights and were able to do some snorkeling.
During our visits to Antigua I was able to gather so much information to share with my students in the U.S. And, I was able to share information and teach the children in Antigua about the U.S.