Dewain and Marilyn (Severs) Moore were married at the Collision United Methodist Church in Collision, on Oct. 2, 1960.
Dewain is a retired farmer in the Rossville area with Marilyn as his helper.
They are the parents of Melinda (Scott) Willard, Danville and Kevin (Kasey) Moore, Hoopeston. They have six grandchildren: Katie, Ryan, Emily, Alex, Corey, and Brady; one great-grandchild and two on the way.
A celebration is on hold, but Dewain and Marilyn would enjoy hearing from friends. Their address is 36078 N 880 E Rd, Rossville, IL 60963.