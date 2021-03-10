Hoopeston area voters will have the chance to hear directly from candidates for local office during an upcoming candidate forum.
While the event was originally set to focus on candidates for the Hoopeston Area Board of Education, the forum has recently been expanded to include candidates for the Hoopeston City Council and the Hoopeston mayoral race.
HEA President Dylan Swank said the board candidate forum has been on the books since the beginning of the year since there multiple seats on the ballot this year.
After discussions with the Save the Lorraine Foundation, Swank said the forum was expanded to be a joint candidate forum that will not only feature candidates for the Hoopeston Area Board of Education but also candidates for Hoopeston City Council seats as well as the Hoopeston mayoral election.
Swank said it is vitally important for the community to have a chance to hear from the candidates.
“The most important political elections are local elections,” he said. “The president does not impact Hoopeston like the mayor impacts Hoopeston, a congressional representative doesn’t impact Hoopeston like a board of education member impacts Hoopeston. Local elections are important elections for making positive changes in your community.”
Swank said the HEA appreciates the chance to let the Hoopeston community have the chance to get to know the positions of not only the school board candidates, but also the city council and mayoral candidates.
“We’re incredibly thankful and excited to partner with the Lorraine Foundation,” he said. “They helped us out a lot with our event two years ago, giving us space and spreading the word as much as they could. We’re really excited to partner with them again.”
The forum will take place at 6 p.m. March 22. There will be no audience members allowed for the event. Instead, the event will be livestreamed on the HEA’s Facebook page as well as broadcast on the Cornjerker Connection Channel 16.
Asked about how questions will be chosen for the school board candidates, Swank said the HEA is taking the same approach it did with the board candidate forum during the last election cycle.
He said they’ve already begun the process of soliciting questions from HEA members and he hopes to get questions from the community as well.
Swank said any community members with questions they’d like to submit to the board candidates can send them to him at byroswank@gmail.com.
He said a committee of HEA volunteers will take all of the questions that are submitted and narrow it down to a handful of questions that all of the candidates will get asked.
Swank said each candidate will have a few minutes to respond to each question. They also plan on allowing each candidate to give an opening and closing statement.
There will only be three candidates participating in the board of education part of the forum.
He said current Board Member Debbie Klaber as well as candidates Elizabeth Silver and Sharon Zorns, who are all running for two open seats on the board will take part in the forum. Travis Field and Cheryl Steiner, candidates for the out-of-town open seats, opted not to participate in the forum since they will be running uncontested.
While Swank acknowledged that this year’s forum won’t look like what they hoped it would due to the pandemic, he’s glad that the HEA was able to build some strong local partnerships in the community with group’s like the Save the Lorraine Foundation.
“We’re just really excited not only to build those partnerships but to continue to bring an event like this to the Hoopeston Area community,” he said.
Swank said HEA members, by and large, are members of the Hoopeston community.
“Our HEA members are, by and large, community members,” he said. “They live here, they work here, they pay taxes here. So this isn’t a selfless event, this is something for our members to really get a opportunity to see whose going to be the best candidate to represent their interests and the same thing is true for just a general Hoopeston community member. This is really an opportunity for the community to see who the best candidate is going to be to fill any of these incredibly important positions.”