The Pink Poodle & Unique Boutique has moved to a new location in Hoopeston.
Previously located in the former McDonald’s building on Route 9, The Pink Poodle recently moved to the former Star Chrysler dealership, located at 900 W. Orange St.
Pink Poodle owner Lisa Breymeyer said space was the primary reason for the move.
“I just needed more space,” she said.
Breymeyer said she had been looking at other locations and had been ready to start construction on a new location for the store, but the COVID-19 pandemic hit and put those plans on hold.
“I can’t justify building something right now,” she said.
When the opportunity to utilize a portion of the former Chrysler dealership came up, Breymeyer opted to move her operations there since it offered more space than her previous location.
Time was of the essence for the move, Breymeyer said, since the Christmas season is her business’s busiest time of the year.
“This opportunity came up and we jumped on it as fast as we could,” she said.
Breymeyer said it took 10 days, two days to move everything in and then eight to get everything organized, to get everything set up in the new location.
Breymeyer said the response to the move from her customers has been excellent.
“Everybody has said they love it and that there’s so much more room,” she said.
Breymeyer said the Pink Poodle’s hours remain the same, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and Friday, 1-6 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.
Breymeyer said the Pink Poodle will be open on Sundays from noon-4 p.m. until Christmas.
For more information about The Pink Poodle & Unique Boutique, call 217-283-4004.