Local author and historian Carol Hicks recently published a book detailing the history of Vermilion County through photos.
Published as part of the “Images of America” series by Arcadia Publishing, Hicks said “Vermilion County” tries to cover the history of most of the towns in Vermilion County.
Hicks said she wasn’t able to cover all of the towns due to the COVID-19 pandemic and her deadline, but she got as many towns as she could.
She said the photos featured in the book are mainly from Hoopeston and Danville since those were the photos that were most available to her.
As for where she obtained most of her photos, Hicks said she got some from the library while she purchased others from sources like eBay.
Hicks also worked with historical societies to find photos for the book.
She said credited everyone who sent her photos or copies of photos to use for the book.
Asked if there were any photos or historical facts about Vermilion County that stood out to her, Hicks said she did find a photo of an indian and a tin man that were on display at a location as people came into Danville.
Beyond this, Hicks was glad to be able to find early photos of St. Elizabeth Hospital and Lakeview Hospital.
“St. Elizabeth’s is where I was born, so I was tickled to get a picture of that,” she said.
Hicks also mentioned finding a photo of the rock where President William Henry Harrison signed a treaty with Potawatomi indians.
“I had to hunt for that thing,” she said.
“Vermilion County” isn’t the first book Hicks has worked on for Arcadia Publishing.
Hicks co-wrote “Images of America: Hoopeston” with fellow local authors Jean Minick and Nora Gholson in 2015.
Hicks said the book received a positive response from readers when it was published and there are still a lot of people who would like to read it.
She said the book is still available for purchase at www.arcadiapublishing.com.
Hicks had hoped to do a second book on Hoopeston, but she couldn’t find enough photos.
Arcadia Publishing suggested she expand the scope of the book to encompass Vermilion County and Hicks agreed.
As for the time period covered in her new book, Hicks said she included photos from as early as she could get to some photos taken in the present day.
Along with a plethora of images related to Vermilion County’s history, the book also features a variety of historical information that Hicks drew from a variety of sources.
Hicks said her sources included some of the history books on Vermilion County and Hoopeston as well as newspapers and interviews with people through email.
Hicks credits her love of history to her Grandma Johnson.
“She used to tell me about the prisoner of war camp and what she did for them,” Hicks said.
Hicks said she is somewhat interested in working on a third book, but is also hesitant because of the work involved.
“I kind of would, but it’s a heck of a lot of work,” she said.
Hicks said she has tossed around the idea of working on a book highlighting the history of the National Sweetcorn Festival.
Anyone interested in purchasing “Images of America: Vermilion County” can purchase a copy online at www.arcadiapublishing.com or www.historypress.net. Hicks said copies of the book may also possibly be available at retailers like Barnes & Noble and Walgreens as well as local stores such as Treasured Roots and CVS.