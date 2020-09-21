On Sept. 17, many voters received a letter from the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office reminding voters to apply for their vote by mail ballots.
Lindsay Light, Chief Deputy County Clerk, wishes to remind voters that there are also still options for voters who wish to vote in-person. In-person early voting will begin on Sept. 24 at 8 a.m. in the clerk’s office.
“Voters can come in and cast their ballot as early as next Thursday just because they want to. They don’t have to state a reason,” stated Light. “Many voters choose to vote early because they’re not sure where they will be, what they will be doing, or what might sidetrack them on Election Day.”
Early voting is also a great option for voters who wish to vote in-person but are worried about the crowds on Election Day. For the office’s early voting hours, please visit www.vercounty.org. Saturday hours start as early as Sept. 26.
Light also wishes to remind voters that polling places will be open on Election Day, as normal.
“Extra precautions are being taken to make sure the workers & the voters feel safe, but polls will be open from 6 a.m.-7 p.m. on Election Day, as they always have,” Chief Deputy Light stated. “We have the best, most loyal judges in the state. Our judges are ready and polling places will be fully-staffed.”
Voters could see additional mailings from the Illinois Secretary of State leading up to Election Day, as per statute. Another mailing is scheduled to go out on or around October 15th for those voters who haven’t requested a vote by mail ballot or haven’t voted early.
If anyone has questions about voting in this election or about their vote by mail application, they are encouraged to contact the Vermilion County Clerk’s Office at 217/554-1900.