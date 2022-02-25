Milford Christian Church will be the site of a Dinner Theater on March 12 and March 13, according to information from the church. All proceeds from this event will go to International Disaster Emergency Services (I.D.E.S.) to feed the hungry. This evening is part of the Harvest of Talents event which MCC sponsors.
After years of trying unsuccessfully, the small town of Mynute, Alaska, finally lands the famous Mother Mabel’s Pie Baking Competition — but it was all due to a typo mistaking Mynute for Minot! The contest looks to be a disaster with no media or publicity. To add to the tension, one of the contestants is writing a tell-all book about the seamy side of competitive pie baking. Making matters even worse, just hours before the competition begins, the pie judge goes missing! The play, “Murder at the Pie Auction”, by Michael Druce, is produced by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service, Inc., Denver, Colorado.
There will be a real pie auction during the play, so bring extra money to get a wonderful pie! (This money will also go to I.D.E.S. to help feed the hungry.)
Cast members of the play are Kyle Allen, Lisa Allen, Darla Carlson, Jay Carlson, Jason Gooding, Jill Gooding, Cassidy Martin, Rochelle Morgeson, Kristel Sattler, and Ryan Sattler. The play is directed by Teresa Hancock.
Dinner will be served from 5:30-6:15 p.m., which will include roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, and dessert. The play will begin at 7 p.m. There is pricing for attending both the dinner and the play or for attending just the play.
People may make reservations to attend the dinner by calling Teresa Hancock at 815-889-4956. Please leave a message. People may also email reservations to Hancock at tahancock82@gmail.com. People may pay at the door, but the group would like reservations for the meal to help them prepare the food.