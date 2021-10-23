On Wednesday, Nov. 10, Kankakee Community College will commemorate Veterans Day with a reception and recognition ceremony.
The day will begin with a reception from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. in the KCC Iroquois Room. A ceremony honoring veterans will be at 1 p.m. in the college’s auditorium. Both events are free and the public is invited.
At the recognition ceremony, posting of the colors will be from the Marine Corps League Detachment 1253.
Guest speakers will be Craig Zelhart and Peggy Moran.
Zelhart served eight years in the U.S. Marine Corps as a staff sergeant and machine gunner. A 2016 graduate of KCC with a degree general studies, Zelhart continues his service as a police officer. He and his wife, Erica, have three children and recently began Wild Harts Farm.
Moran is the training director for the American Veterans Service Dog Academy. She offers a “comprehensive, science and learning-theory based program” focused on guiding veterans on their “own personal journeys to uncover a deeper understanding of how they might interact with their dogs with confidence, love, and trust, while teaching their dogs to offer support in times of need.”
From KCC, Dr. Cari Stevenson, a professor and co-advisor of the college’s Veteran’s Association, will speak about the Mark Rodriguez Memorial Scholarship.
For more information, contact Kendra Souligne, co-advisor of KCC’s Veteran’s Association, at ksouligne@kcc.edu or phone 815-802-8556.
KCC is located two miles south of downtown Kankakee near River Road, off U.S. 45-52, or take Interstate 57 to Exit 308 and follow the signs. The address is 100 College Drive, Kankakee.