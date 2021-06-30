Country music artist, Jason Pritchett, will headline this year’s Iroquois County Fair when he performs live at 8 p.m. July 17 on the Infield Stage, according to information from the fair committee.
According to the news release, Pritchett is a real cowboy from Independence Missouri, just outside of Kansas City. He rode PRCA ranked bulls for several years until he found his true passion of country music.
His first 4 radio songs blazed into the top 40 charts in record time. In a few short weeks, his first single “Good Show” climbed the charts to the top 20, hitting #16. In Jason’s first week on the charts, he was the highest debuting country artist with that single.
Pritchett performed shows in Branson for more than 17 years and learned how to command a stage. He went on to become a top 5 finalist on NBC Hit T.V. show “America’s Got Talent” where Simon Cowell took him aside and said “you are a star.”
Award winning country music singer songwriter Billy Dean signed Pritchett to his record label, BDMG, and began writing songs about Jason’s life as a cowboy in Independence Mo.
He has performed on tour, with performances opening for Tyler Farr, Lee Brice, Thomas Rhett, Old Dominion and Kelly Pickler to name a few.