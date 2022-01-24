ATLANTA, GEORGIA — The Georgia Institute of Technology presented degrees to approximately 4,900 undergraduate and graduate students during the Institute’s 261st Commencement exercises Dec. 17-18, 2021, at Bobby Dodd Stadium, according to information from the school.
Area students include:
Sanjana Badhya of West Lafayette (47906) — Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with Highest Honors
Shaoou Chen of West Lafayette (47906) — Master of Science in Analytics
Huizi Shao of West Lafayette (47906) — Master of Science in Computational Science and Engineering
Tianfang Xie of West Lafayette (47906) — Master of Science in Computer Science
The Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia Tech, is a public research university offering business, computing, design, engineering, liberal arts, and sciences degrees. I