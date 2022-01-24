HARROGATE, TENNESSEE — Jordan Walters, of West Lafayette, Indiana (47906), was named to the Lincoln Memorial University dean’s list for the fall semester of 2021, according to information from the school.
To be placed on Dean’s List, the student must be a full-time undegraduate student and have a 3.5 or higher, grade-point average for the semester. A total of 538 undergraduate students were recognized for their academic achievements.
Lincoln Memorial University is located in Harrogate, Tennessee.