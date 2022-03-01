Milford Area Public Schools, District #124 announced the 2022-23 Kindergarten pre-registration is now open, according to information from the school.. Registration will still be different this year due to the COVID restrictions of guests not entering the building during regular school hours. Therefore, packets will be available for pick up at the front door of the Milford Grade School upon request. After the top informational cover sheet is completed people may drop it off at the front door, fax or email back to the school. The fax number is 815-889-5503 and the email address is jvanhoveln@mpsk12.org.
Please be sure to take an official copy of the child’s birth certificate, as well. No fees are required at this time. Those who have any questions may call the office at 815-889-4174.