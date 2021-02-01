AUDIOBOOK

Anxious People, by Fredrik Backman

Daylight, by David Baldacci

Savage Son, by Jack Carr

The Book of Two Ways, by Jodi Picoult

DVD

Alone

The Doorman

Honest Thief

The Postcard Killings

FICTION

Iron River, by Daniel Acosta

Colors of Truth, by Tamera Alexander

The Gift of the Magpie, by Donna Andrews

The Umbrella Lady, by V.C. Andrews

Dream Chaser, by Kristen Ashley

Anxious People, by Fredrik Backman

All That We Carried, by Erin Bartels

Faith’s Mountain Home by Misty M. Beller

One Exquisite Touch, by Lauren Blakely

Good With His Hands, by Lauren Blakely

Miss Janie’s Girls, by Carolyn Brown

The Daydream Cabin, by Carolyn Brown

Out of Hounds, by Rita Mae Brown

Thick as Thieves, by Sandra Brown

The Sentinel, by Lee Child

The Bake Shop, by Amy Clipson

The Farm Stand, by Amy Clipson

Spin, by Patricia Cornwell

Active Defense, by Lynette Eason

Let it Be, by Marie Force

In for a Penny, by Melissa Foster

Before She Disappeared, by Lisa Gardner

How Lulu Lost Her Mind, by Rachel Gibson

Bone Canyon, by Lee Goldberg

Friends to the End, by Shelley Shepard

Gray A Precious Gift, by Shelley Shepard

Gray Awakened, by Helen Hardt

Where the Lost Wander, by Amy Harmon

The Survivors, by Jane Harper

Under the Alaskan Ice, by Karen Harper

Equillian’s Key, by K.L. Harris

Port of Origin, by Lisa Harris

Absence of Alice, by Sherry Harris

A Cowboy for Keeps, by Jody Hedlund

Beach Read, by Emily Henry

The Construction of Cheer, by Liz Isaacson

The Happily Ever After Playlist, by Abby Jimenez

Blink of an Eye, by Iris Johansen

The Henna Artist, by Alka Joshi

The Lost Boys, by Faye Kellerman

Serpentine, by Jonathan Kellerman

The Last Garden in England, by Julia Kelly

The Rookie, by Kimberly Kincaid

Skyhunter, by Marie Lu

The Cousins, by Karen McManus

Enjoy the View, by Sarah Morgenthaler

Cilka’s Journey, by Heather Morris

The Tattooist of Auschwitz, by Heather Morris

A Deadly Education, by Naomi Novik

Never Let Go, by Pamela Nowak

The Watcher, by Jennifer Pashley

The Russian, by James Patterson

The Book of Two Ways, by Jodi Picoult

Temptation on Ocean Drive, by Jennifer Probst

Lethal Intent, by Cara C. Putman

Wildflower Road, by Janine Rosche

The Forever Girl, by Jill Shalvis

Thin Ice, by Paige Shelton

The Heirloom Garden, by Viola Shipman

Night Vision, by Susan Sleeman

Winter’s Web, by Mary Stone

Save Me Once, by Alana Terry

Concrete Rose, by Angie Thomas

City of Schemes, by Victoria Thompson

The Shooting at Château Rock, by Martin Walker

Still the One, by Susan May Warren

Into the Light, by David Weber

Glamour Girls, by Marty Wingate

NON-FICTION

Air Fryer Perfection: From Crispy Fries and Juicy Steaks to Perfect Vegetables Baron’s AP Calculus Premium: With 12 Practice Tests, by Dennis Donovan

No Time Like the Future, by Michael J. Fox

Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook, by Ina Garten

My Own Words, by Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Air Fryer Revolution: 100 Crispy, Healthy, Fast & Fresh Recipes, by Urvashi Pitre

Robert E. Lee and Me, by Ty Seidule

I Escaped Auschwitz, by Rudolf Vrba

100 Ways to Improve Your Writing, by Gary Provost

YOUNG ADULT FICTION

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, by Suzanne Collins

