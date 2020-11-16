The COVID-19 pandemic has kept the Hoopeston Public Library from holding its regular “Cooking the Books” monthly program, but the library staff wanted to do something fun for all their cooking friends this holiday season.
So, they’re putting together an HPL Holiday Cookies Cookbook with recipes from patrons and staff.
To get one, just send them your favorite holiday cookie/candy/sweet treat recipe to share. They’ll put them all together in a cookbook, and everyone who submits a recipe will receive a copy (either print or digital).
Deadline for recipes is Nov. 30.
Recipes can be dropped off with your books, email to: joann@hooplib.org or mail them to Hoopeston Public Library, 110 N. Fourth Street, Hoopeston IL 60942. Be sure to include your name and city of residence.