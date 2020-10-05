In this internet age, it’s sometimes easy to forget that many people still prefer to get their research information from the pages of a book.
That’s why the Hoopeston Public Library has sought to keep our non-fiction shelves as updated as possible, especially when it comes to health-related topics.
Over the past several months, they’ve added many new, carefully selected titles to the section on various health conditions.
Since October is Health Literacy Month, it gives them a great opportunity to showcase some of the many newer books on a wide range of health concerns and diseases, ranging from cancer and diabetes, to Hashimoto’s and Parkinson’s.
The library’s affiliation with Illinois Heartland Library Systems also connects them to more than 500 libraries across Illinois, so if they don’t have information on the exact subject you’re looking for, they can probably find something up-to-date that can be delivered to your hands in just a few days.