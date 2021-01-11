FICTION
The Crystal Cave Trilogy, by Susan Wittig Albert
The Falcon Always Wings Twice, by Donna Andrews
Deception by Gaslight, by Kate Belli
Lowcountry Boughs of Holly, by Susan M. Boyer
Surf Smugglers, by Melody Carlson
Riptide Rumors, by Melody Carlson
The Girl in the Mirror, by Rose Carlyle
The Remaking, by Clay McLeod Chapman
The Sentinel, by Lee Child
The Russian, by Ben Coes
The Dirty South, by John Connelly
The Sweeney Sisters, by Lian Dolan
The Reflecting Pool, by Otho E. Eskin
The Odyssey of Geronimo, by Michael W. Farmer
The Woman in Red, by Diana Giovinazzo
Promises of Tomorrow, Shelley Shepard Gray
Save the Last Dance, by Shelley Shepard Gray
Ghost Heart, by Lisa Harris
Bad Apple, by Lancaster Hill
Layla, by Colleen Hoover
My Name is Aston, by Catherine Ryan Hyde
All the Colors of Night, by Jayne Ann Krentz
With or Without You, by Caroline Leavitt
A Haven for Her Heart, by Susan Anne Mason
Pinebox Collins, by Rod Miller
The Tourist Attraction, by Sarah Morgenthaler
Mistletoe & Mr. Right, by Sarah Morgenthaler
NYPD Red 6, by James Patterson
The Daughers of Erietown, by Connie Schultz
Target for Revenge, by Laura Scott
Night Fall, by Susan Sleeman
Neighbors, by Danielle Steel
Trusting Skylar, by Susan Stoker
Winter’s Secret, by Mary Stone
Winter’s Redemption, by Mary Stone
The Lager Queen of Minnesota, by J. Ryan Stradal
The Return of the Wolf, by Larry D. Sweazy
American Traitor, by Brad Taylor
Just Like Home, by Courtney Walsh
A Warm Heart in Winter, by J.R.
Ward Hunting the VA Slayer, by C.M. Wendelboe
Murder is a Must, by Marty Wingate
Hush-Hush, by Stuart Woods
NON-FICTION
Algebra the Easy Way, by Douglas Downing
Eleanor, by David Michaelis
Volcanoes and Earthquakes, by Chiara Maria Petrone
Unfollow, by Megan Phelps-Roper
A Man with a Stick Against a Man with a Rock, by David Samaras
The Best of Me, by David Sedaris
Group, by Christie Tate
The Warmth of Other Suns, by Isabel Wilkerson
The Promised Land, by Nicholas Lemann
DVD
Alone Infidel
Made in Italy
NCIS, Naval Criminal Investigative Service, The Thirteenth Season
Proxima
YOUNG ADULT GRAPHIC NOVEL
Dragon Hoops, by Gene Luen Yang