FICTION

The Crystal Cave Trilogy, by Susan Wittig Albert

The Falcon Always Wings Twice, by Donna Andrews

Deception by Gaslight, by Kate Belli

Lowcountry Boughs of Holly, by Susan M. Boyer

Surf Smugglers, by Melody Carlson

Riptide Rumors, by Melody Carlson

The Girl in the Mirror, by Rose Carlyle

The Remaking, by Clay McLeod Chapman

The Sentinel, by Lee Child

The Russian, by Ben Coes

The Dirty South, by John Connelly

The Sweeney Sisters, by Lian Dolan

The Reflecting Pool, by Otho E. Eskin

The Odyssey of Geronimo, by Michael W. Farmer

The Woman in Red, by Diana Giovinazzo

Promises of Tomorrow, Shelley Shepard Gray

Save the Last Dance, by Shelley Shepard Gray

Ghost Heart, by Lisa Harris

Bad Apple, by Lancaster Hill

Layla, by Colleen Hoover

My Name is Aston, by Catherine Ryan Hyde

All the Colors of Night, by Jayne Ann Krentz

With or Without You, by Caroline Leavitt

A Haven for Her Heart, by Susan Anne Mason

Pinebox Collins, by Rod Miller

The Tourist Attraction, by Sarah Morgenthaler

Mistletoe & Mr. Right, by Sarah Morgenthaler

NYPD Red 6, by James Patterson

The Daughers of Erietown, by Connie Schultz

Target for Revenge, by Laura Scott

Night Fall, by Susan Sleeman

Neighbors, by Danielle Steel

Trusting Skylar, by Susan Stoker

Winter’s Secret, by Mary Stone

Winter’s Redemption, by Mary Stone

The Lager Queen of Minnesota, by J. Ryan Stradal

The Return of the Wolf, by Larry D. Sweazy

American Traitor, by Brad Taylor

Just Like Home, by Courtney Walsh

A Warm Heart in Winter, by J.R.

Ward Hunting the VA Slayer, by C.M. Wendelboe

Murder is a Must, by Marty Wingate

Hush-Hush, by Stuart Woods

NON-FICTION

Algebra the Easy Way, by Douglas Downing

Eleanor, by David Michaelis

Volcanoes and Earthquakes, by Chiara Maria Petrone

Unfollow, by Megan Phelps-Roper

A Man with a Stick Against a Man with a Rock, by David Samaras

The Best of Me, by David Sedaris

Group, by Christie Tate

The Warmth of Other Suns, by Isabel Wilkerson

The Promised Land, by Nicholas Lemann

DVD

Alone Infidel

Made in Italy

NCIS, Naval Criminal Investigative Service, The Thirteenth Season

Proxima

YOUNG ADULT GRAPHIC NOVEL

Dragon Hoops, by Gene Luen Yang

Tags

Trending Food Videos