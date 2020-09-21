Letter to the Editor:
September 17th to the 23rd is Constitution Week, a week long celebration of the oldest and the shortest governing document in the world. On September 17th, after 100 days of deliberation, the United States Constitution was framed.
Just 4,400 words, our Constitution turned 233 years old September 17th and, with only a few amendments, is basically the same document that laid out the governing laws at the founding of our country.
"This document was so important to the Daughters of the American Revolution that in 1955," said Holly Blair, NSDAR National Chair of Constitution Week, "the National Society petitioned the United States Congress to approve an official annual celebration of our Constitution."
The following year, on August 2, 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower declared that every September 17th thereafter would mark the beginning of a week-long celebration of this unique and innate founding document.
Barbara Standish Chapter and the National Society Daughters of the Revolution are proud of the DAR’s involvement in the creation of this nationwide observance – and we celebrate it publicly to remind all Americans of its significance.
This year women around the United States celebrate one amendment in particular - the 19th amendment, which guaranteed women’s right to vote. Ratified on August 18, 1920, this year marks a century of our participation in the ballot.
"As Daughters," said Blair, "we should understand all of the amendments and especially the Bill of Rights – it is so important as an engaged citizen to be informed and educated."
Celebrate our Constitution, our flag and our Country this year and let your voices be heard, Ladies! You earned it!!
Sincerely
Carol Hicks, Registrar
Barbara Standish Chapter
Hoopeston, IL