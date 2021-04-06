DANVILLE, IL – Imagine walking through your garden, filling a vase with fresh cut lilies, daisies or peonies. Maybe you stop and add some ivy or ferns for an accent. A cutting garden includes plants and flowers that you intend to enjoy indoors. Planting blooms you will use to create floral arrangements for friends, family or holidays adds a whole new dimension to your garden. Harvesting your own flowers will save money and increase the enjoyment of your landscape. Spring is the perfect time to design and plant your cutting garden.
Vermilion County Master Gardener, Claudia Ferrell is both a knowledgeable gardener and skilled at making flower arrangements. Combining these two talents can provide a gardener with color inside and outside their home. Some flowers, shrubs and trees offer better choices than others. Claudia will provide suggestions on what plants produce long lasting flowers, decorative bark, berries, seed pods, unique foliage and textures for flower arrangements.
Follow along at home while Claudia does a live demonstration on flower arrangements. A supply list will be provided to those who register for this online program. You will also receive a plant list so you can start your cutting garden this spring!
The program will be presented on Wednesday, April 21 at 6 p.m. as a live Zoom Webinar. Zoom link and handouts will be emailed to those who register by midnight on April 20.
You will need a Zoom account to join using your computer, tablet or smart phone. Participants can call in by phone but will not have video. There is no charge to attend this presentation, however, attendees must register here https://go.illinois.edu/FloralArrangement to receive handouts and zoom link. Please call the Vermilion County Extension Office 217-442-8615 for more information.
University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, please contact Vermilion County office 217-442-8615. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting your access needs.