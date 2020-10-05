Petition packets for candidates who wish to run for Land Commissioner Trustee in the Consolidated Election to be held April 6 will be available from Katie Clayton starting Sept. 22. Contact information is 217-474-7811 for packet pick-up.
Packets are also available via email by sending a request to Lindsay Light at ccelections@vercounty.org.
The first day petitions may be circulated is Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Petitions must be filed with the Vermilion County Clerk beginning Monday, Dec. 14 at 8:00 a.m. through Monday, December 21 by 5:00 p.m.