DANVILLE, IL - Christina Smalley, an instructor at Lakeview College of Nursing (LCN) and resident of Bismarck, IL, has earned the designation of Certified Nurse Educator (CNE) after meeting strict eligibility criteria and successfully completing a rigorous certification examination developed and administered by the National League for Nursing (NLN).
The Academic Nurse Education Certification Exam was created for academic nurse educators to demonstrate expertise in this role. The academic nurse educator facilitates learning through curriculum, design, teaching, evaluation, advisement, and other activities by faculty in schools of nursing, according to NLN's website.
Smalley said she is very happy to have earned this certification and is looking forward to how her own learning process will benefit students at Lakeview College of Nursing. "I learned a lot through the certification process and I'm excited to put more into action with my students," said Smalley.
As an instructor at Lakeview, Smalley serves on the College's professional development and admission committees. She has lectured for health assessment, pharmacology, and medical terminology courses and has instructed labs and clinical experiences for students. Additionally, she is the nursing skills lab/simulation coordinator at LCN's Danville Campus.
Smalley graduated with a bachelor of science in nursing degree from LCN in May of 2000. She furthered her education at Chamberlain University, earning a master of science in nursing degree.
Her nursing experience is vast, ranging across several specialties and within different environments. She has experience from Carle Clinic in Danville, IL, in family medicine, adult medicine, pediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology, and leadership and management. She gained inpatient hospital experience in cardiac and intensive care from OSF in Danville, IL.
Lakeview College of Nursing offers a bachelor of science in nursing degree. It is a single-purpose, private institution that has specialized in nursing education in the Danville, IL area since 1894. Lakeview began offering the program in Charleston, IL, in the fall of 2001.