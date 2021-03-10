Hoopeston Area scored a blow-out win over Georgetown-Ridge Farm March 4.
Hoopeston Area defeated GRF 76-17.
Ali Watson and Lexie Breymeyer led Hoopeston in scoring with 21 and 19 points respectively.
Hoopeston Area faced-off against Iroquois West in their final home game of the season Saturday in Hoopeston.
The Lady Cornjerkers defeated Iroquois West 45-32.
Ali Watson led the Lady Cornjerkers in scoring with 16 points, followed by Lexie Breymeyer with 10, Emma Glotzbach with eight points, Bre Crose with six points and Adasyn Jones with five points.
Shelby Johnson led Iroquois West in scoring with 13 points. Ashton Miller and Destiny Thomas each had six points. Shea Small had five points and Kocher had two points.
Hoopeston Area picked up a close win, their seventh in a row, over Armstrong Monday.
The Lady Cornjerkers defeated Armstrong 34-32.
Hoopeston Area’s Adasyn Jones led the team with 11 points and four steals. Lexie Breymeyer had nine points. Ali Watson had eight points and nine rebounds.
Hoopeston Area currently has a 10-4 season record. They will play their final game of the season Thursday night when they travel to Donovan for a 5:30 p.m. game.