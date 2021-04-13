Hoopeston Area traveled to Armstrong-Potomac April 8 and suffered a 18-25, 21-25 defeat to the Trojans.

The Cornjerkers were down 11-21 in the second set before rallying back to 19-21, only to fall just short.

Hoopeston Area hosted Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin for a Saturday morning contest with the Cornjerkers falling 25-19,19-25,22-25.

Hoopeston Area was led by seven kills from Bre Crose and three aces from Emma Glotzbach.

Hoopeston Area was defeated at home Monday by Watseka 22-25, 16-25. Ali Watson and Bre Crose led the team with three kills each.

Alyysa Alwardt and Logan Robinson had two solo blocks each and Marisa Rush had nine digs.

