The Hoopeston Area High School Lady Cornjerkers volleyball team travelled to Schlarman Academy last week and came away with a win.
Hoopeston Area defeated the Hilltoppers in two sets 25-19 and 25-15. Hoopeston Area was led by Kaitlynn Lange with eight kills and two aces, while Ali Watson contributed six kills, two aces and 19 digs.
The Cornjerkers next travelled to Iroquois West on Saturday.
Iroquois West defeated Hoopeston Area in two sets, 25-27 and 14-25.
The Cornjerkers were set to play their final game of the season Tuesday when they travelled to Heritage in Broadlands.