The Hoopeston Area High School volleyball team travelled to Oakwood March 25 and defeated the Comets 25-14,25-13 in a total team effort, raising their record to 2-3.
The Lady Cornjerkers were back in action March 29 when they fell to Danville on the road 25-22, 16-25, 16-25.
Hoopeston was led by Emma Glotzbach’s three aces along with six kills by Bre Crose.
The Lady Cornjerkers fell to Chrisman at home Tuesday night in three sets 8-25, 25-16, 19-25.
They return to action Thursday night at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.