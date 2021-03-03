The Hoopeston Area Lady Cornjerkers took on Oakwood Feb. 25.
Hoopeston Area defeated Oakwood 54-30.
Ali Watson led the team with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Emma Glotzbach had 11 points and six rebounds. Bre Crose put up 10 points and six steals.
The Lady Cornjerkers continued their winning ways when they faced Cissna Park.
Hoopeston Area defeated Cissna Park 48-35.
Watson led the team in scoring with 28 points and 10 rebounds.
Prior to the game, Hoopeston Area honor its three senior players: Ali Watson, Emma Glotzbach and Lexie Breymeyer.
Hoopeston Area won their fourth game in a row Monday night when they routed Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 57-26.
Senior Lexie Breymeyer had a stand out game with 23 points. Watson had 10 points during the game.
Hoopeston Area will host Georgetown-Ridge Farm Thursday night at 6 p.m. They will travel to Danville for a 5 p.m. Friday. They will host their final home game of the season Saturday when they play Iroquois West at 10 a.m.
The Hoopeston Area boys’ basketball team took on Oakwood on the road Feb. 26.
Oakwood defeated Hoopeston Area 56-27.
Hoopeston Area’s Nick Hofer led his team in scoring with 16 points. Ben Brown had four points, Anthony Zamora had three points, Chris Catron and Wyatt Eisenmann each had two points.
Hoopeston Area was back in action the following day when they traveled to Cissna Park to take on the Timberwolves.
The Cornjerkers would fall to the Timberwolves 46-36.
Brown led the team with 16 points. Preston Van de Veer had nine points, Catron had nine points, Nick Hofer had three points and Zamora had one point.
The Cornjerkers took on Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Tuesday night at home.
The Blue Devils defeated Hoopeston Area 53-26.
Brown led the team with nine points, Zamora had eight points, Van de Veer and Catron each had four points and Evan Lile had one point.
The Cornjerkers will play their final two games of the season this week.
They will travel to Armstrong Thursday and Georgetown-Ridge Farm Friday. Both games start at 6 p.m.