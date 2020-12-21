Juana Gonzalez Espino, 85, of Hoopeston, passed away at 1:31 a.m. Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Accolade Healthcare, in Paxton.
Juana was born on September 20, 1935, in Reynosa, Tamaulipas, Mexico, the daughter of Agustin and Victoria (Cruz) Castillo. She married Juan Gonzalez, in 1949, in Mexico. He preceded her in death on March 19, 1973. She later married Amador Espino, in 1974, in Danville, Illinois. He preceded her in death on August 1, 2013.
Graveside services took place Dec. 18 at Floral Hill Cemetery, with Father Thomas Gibson officiating.
The family has entrusted the Blurton Funeral Home to assist them in honoring Juana’s life.