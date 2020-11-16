John Walter Stuebe, age 71, of Green Lake, WI, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at his home.
John was born January 7, 1949, in Hoopeston, IL, the son of Walter and Betty (O'Farrell) Stuebe. He graduated from high school and went on to further his education at the University of Illinois and received his MBA at DePaul University in Chicago. John worked as a portfolio manager in money market funds for over 20 years. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, watching the Packers and the Cubs and was an avid baseball and soccer coach to his children. John obsessively watched Fox News and was a stock market enthusiast in addition to his passion for antiques. Most of all he cherished his family and friends and was a social person who loved people.
John is survived by his children, Matthew (Abby) Stuebe and Jill (Jim) Gracia; four grandchildren, Benjamin and Lukas Stuebe and Addison and James Gracia all of Glenview, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Betty Stuebe.
Visitation for John took place Nov. 14 at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home, 515 Mayparty Dr., Ripon, WI 54971, followed by a graveside service and interment at Dartford Cemetery, Green Lake, WI, with Pastor Donald Deike officiating. Memorials may be directed to the Save A Limb Foundation, 2401 W. Belvedere Ave., Baltimore, MD, 21215.
Please visit www.butzinmarchant.com to send online condolences.