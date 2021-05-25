Name: Keaghan Webber
Grade: 5
What hobbies do you have other than reading? I enjoy playing baseball and video games.
What school / community activities have you participated in? I participated in Cadet Band, Concert Band, Concert Chorus, Soccer, and Hoopeston Youth Baseball.
What is your favorite book ever? Theodore Boone The Kid Lawyer by John Grisham
What is your favorite book series? Harry Potter by J.K. Rowling
Where is your favorite place to read? My desk at school and on my bed at home are my favorite reading places.
Why do you read so much? I like to read. It’s fun. It passes time. It gives me knowledge.
What would the world be like if no one read books? No one would be smart. Without smarts we can’t get good jobs and make money.
What are your future life goals? I would love to be a Major League Baseball Player. If that doesn’t work out I want to be a college educated engineer.
Name: Jayden Little
Grade: 5
What hobbies do you have other than reading? I enjoy video gaming.
What school / community activities have you participated in? Cadet Band and Concert Band
What is your favorite book ever? Star Wars Visual Encyclopedia
What is your favorite book series? The Mysterious Benedict Society
Where is your favorite place to read? My room
Why do you read so much? Because books are fun to read.
What would the world be like if no one read books? Not as good of a world we live in.
What are your future life goals? Be a famous Youtube gamer.
Name: Ashton Goulding
Grade: 5
What hobbies do you have other than reading? I enjoy artistic projects. Sometimes I draw things I’m reading about. I play on the zipline at my grandparents. I’m also a gamer.
What school / community activities have you participated in? I participated in Cadet Band, Concert Band, Concert Chorus, Hoopeston Youth Baseball, Midget Football, and Cub Scouts.
What is your favorite book ever? Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief by Rick Riordan
What is your favorite book series? Percy Jackson and the Olympians by Rick Riordan
Where is your favorite place to read? My favorite place to read is on my couch.
Why do you read so much? I read for fun. Reading allows me to see the world from a different perspective.
What would the world be like if no one read books? People wouldn’t know new words and they wouldn’t learn about different places.
What are your future life goals? I would love to be a game coder.