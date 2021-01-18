Name: Mason Swartz
Grade: 5
What hobbies do you have other than reading? I enjoy sports, especially wrestling and baseball. Fishing at grandpa’s pond and drawing cartoon figures are also ways I spend my time. I also play soccer.
What school / community activities have you participated in? I am on the Storm Youth Wrestling Team out of Danville. Post 210 out of Danville is my traveling baseball team. Without Covid, I would have participated in Hoopeston Youth Soccer.
What is your favorite book ever? Deep Zone by Tim Green
What is your favorite book series? The Genius Files by Dan Gutman
Where is your favorite place to read? I read mostly on the couch in our living room.
Why do you read so much? When I read the pages I think of stuff in my head. I visualize what’s happening in the book. It’s easy entertainment.
What would the world be like if no one read books? People wouldn’t have imaginations and the world would be lame.
What are your future life goals? My goal is to be an Olympic wrestler or a Major League Baseball player.