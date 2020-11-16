Jessica Lynn “Jess” Thorn, 43, of Hoopeston, IL, passed away at 2:04 P.M. Friday Nov. 6, 2020 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
She was born April 29, 1977 in Danville, IL, the daughter of Bruce Mitchell Schwartz and Mary (Cox) Jennings. She married Michael James Thorn on December 5, 2005 in Danville. He survives in Hoopeston.
A visitation was conducted Nov. 12 at Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston. A private family funeral service was presented with burial following at Floral Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston.
Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.