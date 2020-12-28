James L. Brougher, 77, of Danville, Illinois passed away unexpectedly on December 17, 2020 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center.
He was the son of James and Virginia Lytle Brougher of Hoopeston, Illinois.
Jim is survived by Toni, his wife of 49 years, and daughter, Alison, of Danville. He is also survived by his sister, Janet Brougher Crouch of Hoopeston.
After graduation from Hoopeston High School, Jim earned degrees from Purdue University and University of Missouri. Jim was a partner in the law firm of Kesler, Brougher, and Townsley for 48 years and practiced law until the time of his death.
He was a member of Danville Country Club, Kiwanis and other professional and community organizations. He loved travel, gardening, and golf.
A memorial service will be held at a future date. Instead of flowers, donations can be made to the Danville Public Library, the Fischer Theater in Danville and the Lorraine Theater in Hoopeston, Illinois.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville, Illinois, 3940 N Vermilion St. Danville, Illinois 61834. Please join Jim’s family in sharing memories, photos, and videos on his tribute wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.